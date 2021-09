BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is in the hospital tonight after a car crash and the shooting … waking some Shafter residents to the sound of gunshots. This marks the ninth officer-involved shooting in Kern this year. Kern County endures another officer-involved shooting. Shafter police officers were called to the area of Walnut Street and Minter Avenue just after 1 this morning for a report of a car crash. Omar Martinez was asleep when a car careened into his neighbor's yard.

"My wife is the one that heard the 'wham'," said Martinez. "She startled me out of bed, panicking."