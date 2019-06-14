Progressive announces bid to challenge Susan Collins in 2020

FILE – In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, file photo, then-gubernatorial candidate Betsy Sweet speaks at the Democratic convention, in Lewiston, Maine. Sweet, a progressive Democrat who ran for governor of Maine in 2018, has announced her bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

GARDINER, Maine (AP) — Betsy Sweet, a progressive Democrat who ran for governor of Maine last year, has announced her bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.

The former State House lobbyist announced her candidacy Thursday at Sebago Lake Distillery. In a statement, she criticized “the wealth, monied interests who gain from division” for sowing discord among Americans.

Her campaign website touts policy priorities such as “Medicare for All” and the Green New Deal, and pledges to avoid PAC and corporate money in the 2020 race.

Sweet placed third of seven candidates under Maine’s ranked-choice voting law in the 2018 Democratic primary for governor.

After Collins voted to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, progressives established a fund for the eventual Democratic nominee that’s raised more than $3.8 million.