President Trump to hold White House news briefing Wednesday

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Trump will hold a news briefing at the White House Wednesday.

Trump announced Wednesday he will sign an executive order that would require medical care be given to babies who are born alive after failed abortion attempts.

Trump said his administration is increasing funding for neonatal research to ensure “every child has the very best chance to thrive and grow.”

He also honored veterans of the Bay of Pigs invasion during a Wednesday morning address.

NewsNation will stream the news briefing at 6 p.m. EDT. You can watch the briefing live right here.