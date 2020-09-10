President Trump holds news briefing Thursday

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump held a news conference in the White House briefing room Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris are on the campaign trial Thursday.

Pence delivered remarks to cadets at the Virginia Military Institute Thursday afternoon in Lexington, Virginia. Also on Thursday, Harris hosted a conversation with Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar, and community leaders from Florida Memorial University to discuss the challenges facing the African American community in South Florida.

Joe Biden will also attend a series of virtual finance events Thursday. The details of his event are unknown at this time.

NewsNation will provide a live stream of all events as they become available.