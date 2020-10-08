Trump, Biden teams debate next debate

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The fate of the final debates between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is uncertain as the campaigns offered dueling proposals for moving forward with a process that has been upended by the president’s coronavirus infection.

By Thursday afternoon, it was unclear when or how the next debates would proceed, or whether voters would even get to see the two men running for the White House on the same stage again before Election Day.

The day began with the Commission on Presidential Debates announcing changes to the second Trump-Biden debate that included having the candidates face off virtually, but the president said he won’t participate.

The decision came a week before the president and former vice president were scheduled to face off in Miami.

Candidates will “participate from separate remote locations,” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami, the commission said.

Following the announcement, Trump told Fox Business, “I’m not going to do a virtual debate” with Biden.

In response, Biden’s advisers suggested the debate could be pushed back a week to Oct. 22. Trump’s team accepted that date but only if it was in-person. The Trump campaign also asked that a third contest be added on Oct. 29, just before the election.

Biden’s campaign promptly rejected debating on Oct. 29.

It was unclear whether Biden would attend next week’s scheduled debate by himself or whether the event would be fully scrapped.

Meanwhile, ABC News announced a town hall with Biden on Oct. 15, the original date of the next debate. The town hall will be in Philadelphia, but the time hasn’t been announced.

The commission, which has the task of finding common ground between the competing campaigns, did not weigh in on any of the new proposals.

Trump fell ill with the virus last Thursday, just 48 hours after debating Biden in person in Cleveland. While the two candidates remained a dozen feet apart during the debate, Trump’s infection sparked health concerns for Biden and sent him to undergo multiple COVID-19 tests before returning to the campaign trail.

President Trump was still contagious with the virus when he was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday, but his doctors have not provided any detailed update on his status. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 can be contagious for as many as — and should isolate for at least — 10 days.

Biden has repeatedly tested negative for the virus since the debate, including another test that was administered on Thursday.

Here is the full statement released earlier Thursday by the Commission on Presidential Debates:

Read the debates commission’s full statement

“In order to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15, 2020, The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced the following today: The second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate from separate remote locations. The town meeting participants and the moderator, Steve Scully, Senior Executive Producer & Political Editor, C-SPAN Networks, will be located at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida. The White House Pool will provide coverage of the second presidential debate.” THE COMMISSION ON PRESIDENTIAL DEBATES

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.