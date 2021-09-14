Polls open for recall election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday for California residents to cast their vote in the recall election, where Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a multitude of Republican challengers vying to replace him in Sacramento.

Ballots must be cast or dropped off at a polling place by 8 p.m. Kern County Clerk Mary Bedard said registered voters will be able to vote as long as they’re in line before 8 p.m.

Voters are asked two questions on the ballot. First, should Newsom be recalled and, if so, who should replace him.

Among those in the race are talk radio host Larry Elder, accountant and businessman John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, celebrity Caitlyn Jenner and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley.

More than 170 polling sites will open in Kern County.

To find your closest polling place, check kernvote.com.