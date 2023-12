BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After Kevin McCarthy announced his resignation, 17 News political analysts Cathy Abernathy and Neel Sennappa discuss if the former speaker made the most during his time with Congress.

The analysts talked about various topics from who the possible GOP frontrunners to succeed Kevin McCarthy are to if they think Governor Gavin Newsom will have be required to hold a special election for the remainder of the term.

Click the player above to see the full interview.