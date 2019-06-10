Poland, US conclude takes on higher American troop presence

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda says that negotiations to increase the U.S. military presence in Poland have concluded and were a success.

The comments came days before Duda’s visit in Washington with President Donald Trump this week.

Citing concerns over Russia’s military activity, Poland has been pushing for an increased, permanent presence of U.S. troops in the country, currently numbering around 4,000, in a rotational system.

Duda aide Krzysztof Szczerski said Monday the negotiations on what Poland has dubbed “Fort Trump” would provide for an increase in the “quality and quantity” of U.S. presence in the NATO country. He said the deal still needs formal approval from both presidents.

An announcement is expected when Trump hosts Duda for talks Wednesday at the White House.