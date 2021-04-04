Point/Counterpoint: Are vaccine passports a good idea?

Harvard Medical School Professor Martin Kulldorff and former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman talk on Inside California Politics’ Point/Counterpoint about the idea to have vaccine passports.

“Vaccine passports is a terrible idea from a public health perspective,” Kulldorff said. “Public health is based on trust … Vaccine passport is a form of coercion, diminishes that trust.”

“What diminishes trust … the people who are around that’s what’s gonna diminish trust. You won’t know if the people there have had vaccines or not,” Litman said.

Watch the full interview below: