Once political allies, McCarthy endorsed Cheney’s challenger: how has their relationship progressed?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Thursday, Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) endorsed the candidate challenging Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) in her bid for re-election to Congress.

It’s the latest salvo in a tense year between McCarthy and his one-time political ally. We’re taking a look at how their relationship has progressed.

In February 2021, directly after she defeated an effort to remove her as the GOP’s conference chair for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump, Bakersfield’s McCarthy stood in solidarity with the Republican Wyoming Rep. Cheney.

“Liz Cheney our conference chair took a resounding shot in the arm,” McCarthy said referring to her defeat of the move to oust her. “It’s just an example, this Republican party is a very big tent, everyone is invited in.”

But as the year wore on and Cheney’s criticism of the former president grew, members of McCarthy’s House GOP pushed back on keeping the Wyoming Republican in her leadership seat.

“I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message,” McCarthy said on Fox News in May.

Just days later, came the successful vote to oust the Wyoming representative.

Then, in July, Cheney accepted a seat on the panel investigating the Jan. 6 capitol attack.

“I was shocked that she would accept something from Speaker Pelosi,” McCarthy said. “It seems to me since I didn’t hear from her maybe she’s closer to her than us.”

Just two weeks ago, the Republican National Committee censured Cheney for her position on the panel.

The House Minority Leader was asked what he thought of the RNC’s decision.

“I think there is a reason why at the end of the day, Liz (Cheney) would have a hard time winning if she runs and I don’t think she will,” he said.

She is running, and all the developments lead up to Thursday, with McCarthy endorsing Harriet Hageman, Donald Trump’s pick for Wyoming’s only congressional district. McCarthy said Wyoming deserves a representative that will not work closely with Pelosi.

Kern’s other Congressman David Valadao also voted to impeach Trump. McCarthy has continued to support Valadao and even endorsed him again for 2022.