Newsom visits San Diego encampment to promote homelessness plan

Gov. Gavin Newsom picks up trash during a visit to a homeless encampment in downtown San Diego Jan. 12, 2022.

SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom was in San Diego Wednesday morning to visit an encampment downtown and speak about the state’s attempts to address homelessness.

The news conference was part of the governor’s continued promotion for the California Blueprint, his plan for tackling five “existential threats” through a proposed $286.4 billion budget. The housing crisis is one of the key threats identified by the plan.

Newsom has proposed spending $2 billion for mental health services, housing, and clearing homeless encampments. That’s in addition to a $12 billion package from 2021. The combination would create a projected 55,000 new housing units and treatment slots.

Check back for updates to this developing story.