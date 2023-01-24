BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out House Speaker and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy for his response to the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay during a press conference Tuesday.

Newsom did not shy away from his feelings during a visit to Half Moon Bay.

“We’ve got to call some folks out,” Newsom said.

“I’m still waiting for Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the House of Representatives, that purports to represent the people of California, a proud and remarkable district in Kern County, we haven’t heard one damn word from him. Not since Monterey Park, not what happened here, not one word. Not one expression, of prayers even, of condolences, nothing and it surprises no one.”

Newsom said while California has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation, one state alone can’t prevent mass shootings.

17 News reached out to McCarthy’s office for comment. A spokesperson said McCarthy ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims.

While addressing the media Tuesday, McCarthy did offer his condolences to the families impacted by the shootings but his office did not confirm whether he reached out to Newsom.