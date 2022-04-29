BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Department of Homeland Security is setting up a Disinformation Governance Board in an attempt to tackle the spread of false information in the United States.

The goal is to counter disinformation coming from Russia and misleading messages about the U.S.-Mexico border.

“To prevent disinformation and misinformation from traveling around the country in a range of communities,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing. “I’m not sure who opposes that effort.”

Psaki laid out a number of areas the Biden Administration sees misleading information as a problem.

“There has been a range of disinformation out there about a range of topics, I mean including COVID for example, and also elections and eligibility,” she said.

But the DHS said the new board will focus first on disinformation coming from human smugglers who spread false information about U.S. border policies, which they say has led to a surge in migrants at the southern border.

“Disinformation that imperils the safety and security of our homeland,” Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said.

But many Republican lawmakers are pushing back.

“They want to police the speech of American citizens. It is absolutely insane,” Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) said.

“They are going to say we are going to step in here and we are going to take control, because there are some things we want you to know and there are some things we don’t,” Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) said.

On Friday, Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy joined in. He said the effort is coming from the same party that suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story and equated parents to domestic terrorists.

He also compared the move to the fictional group that purposefully distorted history in George Orwell’s novel 1984.

In a tweet he wrote “Biden must immediately abandon his plan to create an Orwellian Ministry of Truth.”