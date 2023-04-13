BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Members of Bakersfield’s Public Safety and Vital Services Citizens Oversight Committee heard the city’s proposal on how to spend next year’s one-cent sales tax funds, in a meeting on Thursday that saw tensions flare after the panel’s last meeting that left some members frustrated by the city’s priorities.

Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg presented committee members with a plan on how to spend about $36 million generated by the city’s one-cent sales tax increase passed by voters in 2018.

The 2023-24 fiscal year budget proposal includes about $5 million for an affordable housing fund, about $11 million for street improvements and funding for 12 new positions within Bakersfield Police Department.

Clegg said he predicts a slight decrease in next year’s Measure N revenue compared to this year.

PSVS appropriations are expected to be about $120 million next fiscal year.

Members of the committee tasked with overseeing the use of Measure N dollars were fractured over how to spend an unanticipated surplus of funds in March, leading multiple members on Thursday to question the influence and power of the panel.

“You folks give us a budget, some of us complain about it. It goes away,” committee member Cathy Abernathy said referring to March’s spending disagreement.

About half of the committee disagreed with many of the city’s recommendations on how to spend the surplus. Nonetheless, the city’s proposal was ultimately approved by the Bakersfield City Council, which holds the ultimate power to decide how the money is spent.

“To have nine people take time and your time and sit here and not really participate [or] have any input,” committee member Mary Madland said.

Committee member Clayton Campbell asked Clegg why the committee exists given recent developments. “What in your view is the oversight purpose of this committee if literally any spending proposal would fit in the language of this ballot proposal?”

Clegg said feedback from the committee is important but emphasized decisions are ultimately up to the city council.

“It’s a protection, it’s an accountability, it’s a check and a balance,” Clegg said. “When things are being governed in a reasonable manor, the general feedback and advisory of ‘hey, we don’t think that is the priority’ ultimately council gets to decide that, if that is the highest priority or not. That is the council’s choice.”

Some on the committee are concerned not enough dollars are going toward the police department.

“There are 37 words in the initiative that people voted on about spending. Of the 37 words, 27 were law enforcement,” Abernathy said.

Thursday’s meeting included a presentation from the Bakersfield Police Department in which Chief Greg Terry and Assistant Chief Brent Stratton highlighted a 40% reduction in homicides and nearly 50% reduction in gang shootings last year.

Chief Terry said BPD currently has about 49 vacancies and asked for funding for 12 new positions in part to aid in putting a third impact team out in the community. The city has budgeted those new positions in its 2023-24 proposal.

“Is there anything that the department has requested in the last years since we have been utilizing PSVS funds that your department has not received?” committee member Frederick Prince asked Chief Terry at Thursday’s meeting.

“I don’t believe so, not that I can think of,” Chief Terry responded.

The committee will hear more presentations from other city departments in the coming weeks.