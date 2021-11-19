McCarthy’s record-breaking speech ended an eventful week for Minority Leader

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During a consequential week in Washington, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has been in the spotlight.

McCarthy took center stage in criticizing Democrats after President Joe Biden signed his infrastructure bill into law Monday.

“Today we watched the Democrats not listen to the American public,” he said.

The $1 trillion bill passed in the House with support from 13 GOP members, leading to infighting within the Republican caucus.

Then, on Wednesday, the House voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) after he posted an anime video where he appears to kill his house colleague Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez (D-NY).

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi personally called out McCarthy for not taking action to punish the Arizona Republican. “It is sad that this entire House must take this step because of the refusal of leadership of the other party,” she said.

McCarthy responded on the House floor by flipping the focus to Democrats.

“We got to this point on the basis of a double standard,” he said. “Democrats want to change the rules but refuse to apply them to their own caucus.”

A consequential week for the Congressman all led up to Thursday night. The house was set to vote on President Biden’s multi-trillion dollar spending bill until McCarthy took the floor.

The House Minority Leader spoke for eight and a half hours, setting a record for the longest speech on the House floor. McCarthy successfully delayed the vote on President Biden’s Build Back Better bill Thursday night but it passed passed in the house Friday morning when members reconvened.