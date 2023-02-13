BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With Republicans, freshly in the majority in the House, Kevin McCarthy already is gearing up for 2024.

In McCarthy’s first major fundraiser since becoming Speaker, he says he brought in $12 million in one night to go towards expanding the GOP’s majority in next year’s election.

McCarthy also started a new joint-fundraising committee called “Protect the House” with the goal of raising money for Republicans in House seats that could flip Democratic next year.

Hanford Congressman David Valadao is one of the House Republicans included in the new fundraising committee.

Meantime both Valadao and McCarthy are planning to attend the World Ag Expo in Tulare County Tuesday, to meet with constituents about reauthorizing the Farm Bill.