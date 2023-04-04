BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a move with potential implications around the globe, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) will meet with the President of Taiwan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California on Wednesday amid threats of retaliation from China.

“I’m gonna sit down with the president of Taiwan. It’s a very important country, we have to build together our relationship make [it] stronger as we go through,” McCarthy said on Tuesday ahead of the meeting.

Amid increasingly tense relations between the U.S. and China, China called a meeting between McCarthy and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen a ‘provocation,’ threatening to ‘resolutely fight back.’

“What’s happening around the world today, with President Xi and China only leaving his country twice to visit [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and create a new axis of power with Iran and North Korea, that makes the world an unsafe place,” McCarthy said. “And I think the leadership of America is more important than in any given time.”

China considers the self-governing Island of Taiwan its territory and has not ruled out military force to take it, drawing similarities to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. McCarthy has consistently said the U.S. should not be writing a blank check of aid to Ukraine.

“What Russia has done is wrong. In a phrase that I use — a blank check — I use that for anything,” McCarthy said. “But the one thing I know that in Ukraine, we have to win because it also would save Taiwan at the same time.”

The United States’ longtime position on the potential use of force by China in Taiwan is strategic ambiguity. However, President Biden has strayed from that, saying multiple times America would respond militarily to an attack on Taiwan. McCarthy did not answer when asked if he agrees with that position.

McCarthy’s predecessor, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, visited Taiwan in person last year, sparking military exercises from China.