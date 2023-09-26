BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy wants to keep the government open. That’s what he told reporters Tuesday evening, on Capitol Hill.

House Republicans advanced four spending bills on Tuesday evening, with Speaker McCarthy saying lawmakers will work late into the night if need be.

Consideration can now begin of year-long funding for the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security Department of State and foreign operations and the Department of Agriculture, rural development and Food and Drug Administration.

The goal of advancements like this — to avoid a government shutdown, with the deadline now just four days away.

Speaker McCarthy spoke to reporters Tuesday night, announcing a new continuing resolution, with border provisions. The speaker said millions nationwide are calling on President Biden to strengthen southern border security — which McCarthy said he believes can be done overnight.

The continuing resolution would have a lower spending level — $1.47 trillion — than what was agreed to in a bipartisan debt ceiling deal, earlier this year.

McCarthy also said because the House will first take up the four appropriations bills, the chamber will likely hear about the CR on the floor Friday. The congressman said the House will take up the CR, regardless of the vote count.

A CR, or stop-gap spending bill, is often considered a temporary stop to a government shutdown.

“It’s a Band-Aid in terms of the budget,” said Dr. Ivy Cargile, CSUB associate professor of political science. “[A] continuing resolution allows for there to be some funding so that programs do not shut down so that paychecks do not stop for people who are employed by the federal government.”

And the Senate is voting on a bipartisan stop-gap spending plan, which would keep government funds going through Nov. 17. But even if it passes in the Senate, it’s unclear if House Republicans will even consider it.

On the Senate proposal, McCarthy told reporters he spoke to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday night; but the House will likely take up its own CR.

Throughout this press conference, the speaker took multiple jabs at the Senate, saying the chamber had a track record of not passing bills, including appropriations bills.

Conversations on the looming shutdown have increasingly revolved around the House speaker, and whether he can find an exit strategy to avoid a government shutdown and keep his speakership.

Questions also loom on which he’ll prioritize.

“The Freedom Caucus is holding, basically, the United States government hostage,” said Democratic analyst Neel Sannappa. “And McCarthy, unfortunately, is the one who’s the negotiator. And it either means him keeping his political position, or him choosing the country.”

Sannappa added, “We’ve already seen in the past that he will pick his political position. If he wants to be the bigger person, we’ll see if he eventually will be, but I’m not going to be holding my breath.”

Sannappa told 17 News he thinks a shutdown in likely under the current speaker, and he described the GOP’s inability to see eye to eye, despite their House majority, as “historic.”

“Republicans are really the ones that can’t come to an agreement here,” he said. “And I think it’s just a result of the fact that it took 15 votes to get McCarthy through.”

And though Sannappa, like many, agreed the speaker remains in a tough spot, he said “It really makes [McCarthy] in my opinion, look like an inept leader. It looks like he’s not really someone who’s in charge, he is just being pulled both ways by two leashes.”

Despite multiple attempts by the congressman to pass proposals that would persuade the non-budging members of his party — especially those on the far-right, like the House Freedom Caucus, who are already disgruntled by McCarthy’s bipartisan agreement on the nation’s debt ceiling — have been calling for steep spending cuts, like on Ukraine Aid and social security.

McCarthy blamed the House GOP’s tight majority, saying “Four members can stop anything.” Such had continuously been the case for the congressman.

Dr. Ivy Cargile told 17 News the Republican flank is staying firm.

“We haven’t seen a, a faction of either of the of the parties dig their heels in that deep in order to get the funding cuts,” the professor said.

But GOP analyst Cathy Abernathy said it’s not just up to McCarthy and the House to find a solution.

“But the President could make overtures, the Senate could pass something, and that could help move this along as well… It takes three to tango,” Abernathy said.

She also emphasized “the drugs, the illegals, the terrorists that are coming across our border” and Biden’s need to take action, as McCarthy is requesting in his stop-gap funding.

“But honestly, I don’t know anybody in this country whose life was impacted by a government shutdown,” Abernathy said. “You know what, whenever it happens, there won’t be any disruption of essential services of this country.”

Cargile disagreed: “The government is not going to pay its bills, it’s not going to pay the salaries that it owes all these individuals. So, to say that it’s not that big of a deal, I think is a bit offensive for those people who aren’t going to receive a paycheck.”

Cargile also said Americans remember who was responsible for a shutdown, and Republicans as a whole could be lumped together and blamed.

And for Speaker McCarthy, who faces more than a handful of opponents in the 2024 election cycle, the stakes go beyond the Sunday deadline.

“He’s also thinking about how to keep the speakership in terms of 2024 and growing the Republican caucus within the House of Representatives,” said Cargile. “And then, of course, thinking about growing the Senate.”

McCarthy, Tuesday night, also directly addressed Ukrainian aid, pointing out that for those who focus on the eastern European country and not America’s southern border, their priorities are “backwards.” He expressed frustration, asking, “Why can’t we deal with our border and our emergencies too?”

On questions over a potential motion to vacate him from speakership, McCarthy said he’s not concerned, as he’s focused on America. The congressman said individuals, but that they all need to get over personal differences.

To reach a resolution by the end of this week, McCarthy said he’s ready to chat with the president, as well as the Senate, once this chamber has made its own final decisions.