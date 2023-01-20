BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two weeks after a prolonged and bruising 15-vote battle to get the gavel, newly elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is back in Bakersfield this week.

McCarthy joined 17 News’ Maddie Gannon and Jim Scott to discuss the fight for the gavel and behind-the-scenes maneuvering going on that week in-depth as well as what this means for Bakersfield.

This comes just a day after the U.S. hit its 31 trillion dollar debt limit, with a default likely coming in June if Congress doesn’t pass an increase, which we discussed as well.

In the video watch the full conversation.