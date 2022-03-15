BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) gave a speech on the House floor Tuesday, calling on President Biden to abandon his efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

His speech came after Iran fired several missiles near the U.S. consulate in Iraq on Sunday. The House Minority Leader said Iran is waging a terror campaign against America, calling the attack “unjustified, illegal and dangerous.”

“Madam Speaker, the president of the United States has not said one word about these missiles,” McCarthy said. “And yet, the Biden administration is quietly rushing ahead with a bad agreement that would give Iran – the world’s leading state sponsor of terror – nuclear weapons.”

The nuclear deal between the U.S. and Iran was negotiated under the Obama Administration in 2015.

It placed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the U.S. easing sanctions on the country. Under the the deal, Iran agreed it would not develop or acquire any nuclear weapons.

The Trump Administration pulled out of the agreement in 2018. Biden has been engaged in talks to revive it since he took over the White House last year.

Russia has been closely involved with the negotiations, which McCarthy called quote ‘outrageous’ amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the sanctions America is placing against Russia in response to the war in Ukraine has nothing to do with the country being involved in talks surrounding the nuclear deal.