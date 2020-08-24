Longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of the month

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(KGET) — Kellyanne Conway, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, announced she will leave her position at the White House by the end of the month, NBC News reported Sunday.

Conway has been a mainstay in the Trump administration becoming one of the president’s most outspoken and prominent defenders.

NBC News reports Conway issued a statement saying she wanted to focus on her family.

Conway is married to George Conway, a prominent voice himself, but as a critic of the Trump administration. George Conway has amassed a large social media following and was a founder of the anti-Trump group the Lincoln Project. He announced he left the group Sunday to “devote more time to family matters.”

Kellyanne Conway is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday. A source tells NBC News Conway is expected to speak at the convention as scheduled.

