Local lawmakers issue statements on Kabul attacks

Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The explosion went off outside Kabul’s airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Officials offered no casualty count, but a witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded Thursday. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several local lawmakers issued statements Thursday on the bombing attacks in Kabul where at least 12 US military members were killed.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R) says US troops should not be withdrawn until every American is out of Afghanistan.

Here is McCarthy’s full statement that was released Thursday:

“Today’s attacks are horrific. My prayers go out to those who were injured and the families of those who were killed. I also continue to pray for the safety of our troops, the stranded American citizens, our allies and Afghan partners who remain in the area. Our enemies have taken advantage of the chaotic nature of the withdrawal.

“It is time for Congress to act quickly to save lives. Speaker Pelosi must bring Congress back into session before Aug. 31 so that we can be briefed thoroughly and comprehensively by the Biden Administration and pass Representative Gallagher’s legislation prohibiting the withdrawal of our troops until every American is out of Afghanistan.

“In the meantime, President Biden must take decisive action to protect our troops, our citizens, and our allies without regard for an arbitrary deadline.”

Senator Shannon Grove (R) says the US “must take swift action to ensure no US citizens are left behind” in a statement released on Thursday.

Here is Grove’s full statement:

“As a military veteran, it’s heartbreaking to learn that members of our military and Afghan citizens have lost their lives in a horrific act of violence. We must take swift action to ensure no US citizens are left behind and we must never forget the hard work and sacrifice our troops have made in the last 20 years. I am praying for the families that lost loved ones today and for our nation to stand firm against those who wish us harm.”