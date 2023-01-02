WASHINGTON (KGET) — One of the most important days in Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s political career is less than a day away.

On Tuesday, the new House of Representatives will convene and Rep. Kevin McCarthy will ask his colleagues to elect him Speaker of the House. But it’s so far been a rocky ride and how it ends is just about anyone’s guess.

Before November it did not seem likely to consider anyone but McCarthy becoming Speaker. McCarthy has House Republicans for four years and was the assumed Speaker if Republicans won back the House. They won the majority, but not by the margin many thought. That has left a lot of questions surrounding Tuesday’s vote.

Despite getting the nod from 85% of House Republicans to be the party’s nominee for Speaker, McCarthy continues to face opposition from five hardline conservatives.

“There are a group of Republican representatives that are trying everything they can in order to block McCarthy from getting to 218 (votes),” Democratic analyst Neel Sannappa said.

McCarthy needs a majority of House members to get the gavel — 218 if all members are present and voting for a person by name.

“A few of these same four or five Republican members, they define themselves as not just the right, but the far right,” Republican analyst Cathy Abernathy said.

“They want the ability to — every other Thursday if they want to — challenge the Speaker’s chairmanship. It would lead to lots of little fights all year like we’re seeing now.”

McCarthy’s detractors want him agree to concessions such as a “motion to vacate” where a single member can push a vote to oust the sitting Speaker.

“They want to be able to … hold a gun to his head at all times,” Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) said.

The steadfast opposition has also ignited McCarthy’s supporters with over a dozen House Republicans including Valadao, writing a letter pledging to support McCarthy as long as it takes.

“Nobody says they want to be Kevin McCarthy because he’s going to have the slimmest of margins and he has a very divided Balkanized conference,” government teacher and author Jeremy Adams said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

With only a four-seat GOP majority in the next Congress, the interparty tensions over the Speakership could boil over into a floor fight and potentially take multiple votes for the first time in a century.

The 118th Congress convenes at 9 a.m. Jan. 3. The Speaker vote is the first order of business.