WASHINGTON (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s shot at becoming the Speaker of the House remained in peril Wednesday after a sixth vote did not come up with 218 votes that would give him the speakership.

The unsuccessful votes have come over two days of chaos in the House. The House reconvened at 5 p.m. Wednesday and voted to adjourn instead casting a seventh round of votes in a chaotic scene on the House floor.

The House adjourned until Thursday at 9 a.m., but it is still unclear if any members’ votes would change.

After rallying behind McCarthy supporter Rep. Jim Jordan on the first day of voting, the 20 Republicans holding firm against McCarthy unified Wednesday behind Florida Rep. Byron Donalds.

“I believe that new face, vision and leadership is Byron Donalds, and I’m proud to put his name into nomination,” Texas Rep. Chip Roy said.

McCarthy’s total vote count shrunk with Indiana Rep. Victoria Spantz voting present after supporting McCarthy on Tuesday saying Republicans need to further negotiate with the 20 detractors.

Rep. David Valadao said he would vote for McCarthy for as long as it takes. He described what happened in a meeting with McCarthy opponents.

“They wouldn’t give a direct answer when asked point blank in front of everyone to Scott Perry. Kevin McCarthy, asked what do you want? And he would not answer. And he dodged. And finally got to the point where every Republican in the room was screaming, what do you want? Tell us what you want. And they won’t give us a direct answer.”

Through it all McCarthy has pledged to stay in the race.

“We’ll find an agreement; We’ll work through this and get it done,” McCarthy said.

Former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence have urged Republicans to vote for McCarthy.