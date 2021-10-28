Kevin McCarthy to Democrats: ‘When will you wake up?’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during his weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy gave a press conference Thursday at The U.S. Capitol. Fearing that this is no longer a congress where the “best ideas compete,” McCarthy called the White House “desperate and grasping for straws.” He said he’s often asked if he’s ever “seen an administration in Congress as incompetent as this?”

Referring to President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion infrastructure and spending bill as the “tax and spend” bill, McCarthy continued, “I have a hard time believing that the American public thinks it’s a good idea for 87,000 more IRS agents.”

In a press release, McCarthy doubled down on that claim stating, “one of the most egregious things Democrats are trying to do here is hire 87,000 new IRS agents — larger than the population of Scranton, PA, to spy on Americans’ bank accounts. If you make or spend $28 per day, Democrats want the government to access your banking information. This is wrong.”

The IRS bank plan, part of Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda, would require banks to provide data on accounts with annual deposits or withdrawals that meet a certain threshold.

“We’re talking about high net worth individuals who are not paying the taxes they owe and that’s what this policy would propose to address,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The proposal may not make it into the final reconciliation bill, as both sides are still negotiating.

McCarthy answered several questions on the bill and noted the 19 Senators who voted for it now believe Americans should not.

You can watch the full press conference above.