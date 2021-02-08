Kevin McCarthy: Texas Rep. Ron Wright ‘led with principle, integrity and thoughtfulness’

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGET) — Congressman and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has released a statement on the recent death of Texas Rep. Ron Wright.

“Ron Wright was a fighter who passionately served his constituents, Texas, and America. As a member of the Arlington City Council, as a Congressional staffer, and as a member of Congress, he led with principle, integrity, and thoughtfulness. I was honored to have met Ron before he was a member and saw firsthand how he served his community.



“For Ron, public service was more than a job, it was a calling. The difference he was able to make over the past two decades will continue to live on in every life he impacted. Throughout his time in Congress, he worked to save small businesses, honor our veterans, and protect our most vulnerable citizens.



“He emulated the very best of America, and we were fortunate to have had the opportunity to call him a colleague and a friend.



“Our hearts are heavy with the news of Ron’s passing. Judy and I send our heartfelt prayers to Susan and their children during this very difficult time. May God grant them solace in knowing their husband and father was a great American who made our country better with his leadership and compassion.”