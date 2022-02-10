Kevin McCarthy responds to RNC resolution

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was just last month that Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) decided not to comply with the Jan. 6, 2021, committee’s request for an interview and records. Now, after the Republican National Committee’s move to censure the two House Republicans who sit on the panel, McCarthy seems to be back in the spotlight.

The RNC passed a resolution Friday to censure Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who have both been outspoken critics of former president Donald Trump and adamant about investigating the events on Jan. 6. This move spurred questions about what Congress’ two top GOP leaders thought of the decision.

“The RNC has the ability – I think there’s a reason why Adam is not running again [for Congress],” McCarthy said. “I think there’s a reason why at the end of the day Liz would have a hard time winning here [Congress] if she runs, and I don’t think she runs.”

In the resolution issuing the censure, the RNC also referred to the events on Jan. 6, 2021, as “legitimate political discourse.”

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel later said that the wording in the censure was referring to the actions taken by the House committee to investigate the events and not the attack, but the resolution did not draw that distinction.

“I think anybody, we all know this, who entered this building, that rioted, is not legitimate political discourse,” McCarthy said. “But I don’t think that’s what the RNC was talking about when you talk to them.”

Congress’ two most powerful Republican leaders appeared split on their perspectives of the RNC’s move. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Jan. 6, 2021, a ‘violent insurrection’ and said the RNC should not be “singling out members of our party who may have different views from the majority.”

