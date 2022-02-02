Kevin McCarthy raised more campaign funds than any other U.S. House candidate in 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – We are just five months out from the June primary, and financial data released on Wednesday shows just how much money every candidate running for federal office raked in for their campaigns in 2021.

Representatives from California took up three spots in the top five highest earner’s list last year, but Bakersfield’s own Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) surpassed everyone.

According to the financial reports from the Federal Election Commission, McCarthy brought in over 13 million dollars in campaign funds in 2021, more than any other candidate running for the U.S. House.

It was a change from the last update to the numbers when McCarthy’s House leadership counterpart Speaker Nancy Pelosi was slightly edging him out.

Republican Political Analyst Cathy Abernathy says the congressman’s big cash sum is a testament to his leadership.

“People who contribute, whether it’s an association of manufacturers, whether it’s physicians from around the country, people in the energy industry, they want a leader in the House of Representatives that’s doing what Kevin McCarthy is doing,” she said.

According to the data, only about 13% of the House Minority Leader’s campaign funds in 2021 came from California. Nearly half of his money came from D.C. and its surrounding states of Maryland and Virginia.

Although most of his individual donations in California came from Bakersfield, the city only makes up 1.68% of his individual donations in total. We should note that there are several other cities in McCarthy’s district and he does not represent all of Bakersfield.

“Until he became more nationally known, all his funds would be from people that knew him — now people know him in all 50 states because he’s in the national media because he’s a national leader,” Abernathy said. “It’s natural that people who want to support his agenda are going to contribute to him.”

Meanwhile, David Valadao raised almost 1.6 million dollars. His Democratic challenger, Rudy Salas, brought in around 200,000 – nearly one-eighth of Valadao’s contributions.