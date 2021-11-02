Kevin McCarthy holds roundtable on taxes, regulations and reduced workforce

Rep. Kevin McCarthy held a roundtable Tuesday discussing Democrats’ plans for the workforce and small and local businesses. This is the congressman’s sixth roundtable discussion.

McCarthy started his first business at 20 years old. He said there are “few things in life as rewarding as owning your own business, creating jobs and delivering a product or service that people value.”

“Already facing a severe labor shortage, small and local businesses will have to contend with a new child tax credit that replaces our existing model with welfare without any work requirement,” McCarthy said. “By removing a work requirement, the government is putting itself in competition with small businesses. And as the last year has proven, small businesses operating on tight margins are no match for the government printing press or mandate machine. This is the last thing our communities need, and our conversation today only further proves that.”

Guests included: