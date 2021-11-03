Kevin McCarthy hold roundtable on education

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., center, leaves the floor after the House voted to create a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Rep. Kevin McCarthy held a roundtable discussion on the education system, detailing the changes the Republican party wants to see.

“We’re going to be crafting a Parents Bill of Rights, so parents do have a say in what goes on. It’s fundamental,” McCarthy said. “I’ve watched it through my whole life in the difference it makes. Education is the great equalizer.”

Many other guests criticized the Democrats’ reconciliation bill and it’s attempt to enforce federal control on education.

“This spending bill gives the government federal control of education. Less parental choice, more power to the unions,” said Ranking Member on Education and Labor Virginia Foxx (NC-05).

Many also said that parents have a good reason to be upset with the state of education right now.

“Many parents are frustrated with their K-12 public schools,” said Ginn Gentles, and advocate for school choice. “We experienced over a year of closed schools, disastrous remote learning, misspent emergency federal money, refusal to meet the needs of children with disabilities, lowered academic standards, and classrooms focused on woke agendas rather than addressing learning loss and essential academic instruction — we’re fed up.”

The Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending plan aims to provide universal education, affordable child care and and extension of the child tax credit.

Joining McCarthy were Foxx, Gentles, House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21), Representative Julia Letlow (LA-05), and Representative Burgess Owens (UT-04). Guests included Nicole Neily, the President & Founder of Parents Defending Education; Brandon Michon, a Loudoun County parent.