BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman and former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy denies reports of resignation from Congress.

McCarthy told 17 News he will finish his current term with the 20th Congressional District and run for re-election.

POLITICO reported McCarthy is “considering” resigning before the end of his current congressional term but McCarthy denied the reports.

McCarthy has represented Bakersfield, Kern County and surrounding areas in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2007.

McCarthy was ousted as Speaker of the House on Tuesday and confirmed he would not run again for Speaker.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.