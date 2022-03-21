BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy held a press conference Monday morning calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to produce more oil in California.

Citing the conflict in Russia as a reason to stop importing oil from foreign countries, McCarthy asked Newsom to sign the “1000 permits” for oil production he said sit on his desk. McCarthy said doing so would be better for the environment, bring down gas prices, reverse the effects of inflation and put more people to work.

“We should become not just energy independent in America, we should be dominant,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy had several guest speakers at the event including Assemblyman Vince Fong and Senator Shannon Grove.

Fong said that California consumes 1.8 million barrels of oil but only produces around 370,000 barrels, getting the rest from foreign countries.

“We should not be getting our oil supply from foreign countries that don’t like us. We should producing that oil right here, and we can,” Fong said.

When answering questions, McCarthy called rising gas prices an emergency situation and asked Newsom to “stop trading one dictator for another.”

McCarthy said the need for oil will always be here, and if we stop producing it here, we will end up buying it somewhere else.