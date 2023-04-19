BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was just under two months ago that Kern County renewed a contract with Dominion Voting Machines amid an uproar from a vocal group of residents.

Now, the elections department is already taking steps to ready itself for a high-stakes presidential contest under heightened public scrutiny.

The department is preparing to hold a full mock election in early June — just a little less than a year from California’s 2024 primary — where it’s looking to increase efficiency and ease public concerns.

“Much more streamlined and making sure that the voter understands how this office is operating, what we’re doing behind the scenes,” Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk-Registrar of Voters Aimee Espinoza said of her goals with the practice election.

Espinoza says 200 non-election county staff will vote in person at a practice poll site while 1,000 will cast a mock vote-by-mail ballot. Elections department staff will collect, sort, check signatures and tally ballots as if it were March 5, 2024.

“Those poll place ballots, they’ll come in. We’re going to run exactly the way we do it as an election. We’ll have our initial results, and then we will take the vote-by-mail ballots and then process those starting the next day” Espinoza said.

During the 2022 midterm election, Kern County certified its results right at the state-required deadline and had to petition the Kern County Superior Court for an extension after finding 10 previously unopened vote-by-mail ballots that were accidentally not counted.

“The hope [through this mock election] is that we find a few days less processing time so that we can issue final results earlier,” Espinoza said.

One way Espinoza is looking to accomplish that is by testing new signature-checking software.

The department first used it in November 2022 but still required staff to check signatures manually as well. In this practice run, Espinoza wants to take a closer look at the signatures the machine deems good to see if the department can rely on the system in 2024, which would save time.

“Just calling those items, those signatures that the verification software called good, just calling them good right off the bat,” she said.

Also in the interest of time, this week elections staff is working to make candidacy filing for 2024 electronic. In the past, candidates had to fill forms out by hand. In the 2024 primary, the department aims to offer candidates computers in the elections office lobby to fill out information electronically instead.

Espinoza said she is working on the elections department’s budget right now and is looking into the cost of getting a second mail-in-ballot sorter machine, another move that would save time.