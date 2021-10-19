Inside California Politics: Chris Thornberg on California’s economy

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talks with Beacon Economics’ Chris Thornberg on supply chain challenges and the expansion of hours at the Port of Los Angeles.

“I do think it will help, but we need to be clear it isn’t just the shipping that’s the problem here,” Thornberg said.

Thornberg also discussed inflation and why he believes the stimulus efforts have caused problems for the economy.

“The biggest risks in our economy today are really stemming directly from these stimulative efforts,” Thornberg said.