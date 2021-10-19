Inside California Politics: Bullpen talks about which bills Newsom approved and those he didn’t

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talks with LA Times’ John Myers and Cal Matters’ Laurel Rosenhall about what bills Gov. Newsom approved, as well as those he vetoed.

Myers said it’s not surprising 92% of the bills sent to Newsom were signed into law.

“A lot of the discussion about these bills happen behind the scenes before the bills ever get to his desk,” Myers said.

Rosenhall explained why Newsom vetoed AB123, aimed at paid family leave.

“If you want to do this, let’s work it out in the budget,” Rosenhall said.