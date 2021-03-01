In CPAC address, Fmr. Pres. Trump calls out Valadao, other GOP reps who voted to impeach

Speaking before the annual CPAC convention Sunday, Former President Donald J. Trump rebuked Hanford Republican Congressman David Valadao and other GOP members of Congress who voted in January to impeach then-Pres. Trump.

“Mitt Romney, little Ben Sasse, Richard Burr,” the president said as he continued to list the Congressmembers. “Peter Meijer, John Katko, David Valadao, and of course the war-monger — a person who loves seeing our troops fighting — Liz Cheney,” the former president continued as the crowd jeered. “Get rid of them all,” Trump said.

In a statement, Valadao’s Director of Communications Faith C. Vander Voort said in a statement, “Congressman Valadao is laser focused on issues that matter most to his constituents, like raising the vaccination rate in the central valley and ensuring a reliable water supply for California communities and farmers.”

Independent political observer and former Bakersfield City Councilmember Mark C. Salvaggio said Trump’s remarks will not hurt Valadao among voters in the 21st district — a district where Pres. Joe Biden former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton defeated Trump by double digits.

“I think Valadao is safe,” Salvaggio said. David Valadao’s district is highly Latino and democrat, so if anything, that will help Valadao.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also spoke at CPAC, vowing the GOP will take back the House in 2022.

“We’re going to get the majority back. We’re 5 seats away. I would bet my house,” he said. “My personal house,” he continued. “Don’t tell my wife, but I would bet it.”

“Thank you Rep. Valadao” billboard goes up near Hwy 99

A national group is publicly thanking Valadao for his vote to impeach former president Trump. The message of gratitude came in the form of a billboard along southbound Hwy 99 just south of Taft Hwy.

“Thank you, representative Valadao for defending the Constitution,” the sign, sponsored by the Republican Accountability Project, read.

Olivia Troye, who serves as the Republican Accountability Project’s director, previously served as homeland security and counter terrorism advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence. The Republican Accountability Project, she said, is made up of conservatives and Republicans who stand up to Donald Trump. Troye said by getting behind targeted campaigns like the billboard on Hwy 99, the group hopes to support elected Republicans and conservatives who counter what they refer to as Trumpism.

“We really wanted to publicly thank these principled Republicans who voted their conscience and standing up for the Constitution and for doing what was primarily right for the country regardless of what political consequence might come there way,” she said.

“We really want to make sure the voters are thinking about this; Reaching those more moderate Republican voters who really care about what’s happening around our country and we encourage them to come forward and stand by [Valadao] and the criticisms that will come and the challenges he will face going forward.”

Troye said the Republican Accountability Project will continue to support Valadao while going after Trump allies including Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield).