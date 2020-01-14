McConnell says he expects Trump impeachment trial to start next Tuesday

WASHINGTON D.C. — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he expects President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial to begin in one week, hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will vote Wednesday to send the two articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate.
McConnell, R-Ky., added that the Senate will take preliminary steps toward the trial this week.
Earlier Tuesday, Pelosi, D-Calif., said: “The House will now proceed with a vote on transmitting the articles of impeachment and naming impeachment managers on Wednesday.”
“The president and the senators will be held accountable,” she added in a statement.