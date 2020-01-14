McConnell says he expects Trump impeachment trial to start next Tuesday

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., left, and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, tells reporters he has secured enough Republican votes to start President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and postpone a decision on witnesses and documents Democrats want, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020. The trial could start as soon as this week if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi releases the articles of impeachment. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON D.C. — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he expects President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial to begin in one week, hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will vote Wednesday to send the two articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate.

McConnell, R-Ky., added that the Senate will take preliminary steps toward the trial this week.

Earlier Tuesday, Pelosi, D-Calif., said: “The House will now proceed with a vote on transmitting the articles of impeachment and naming impeachment managers on Wednesday.”

“The president and the senators will be held accountable,” she added in a statement.