17’s Eytan Wallace has an overview of today’s impeachment hearings. The testimony included those of National Security Adviser Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, Top State Adviser Jennifer Williams,
Ambassador Kurt Volker and a Former Adviser on the National Security Council Tim Morrison.
Impeachment Wrap: Where does America Stand? Episode 3
17’s Eytan Wallace has an overview of today’s impeachment hearings. The testimony included those of National Security Adviser Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, Top State Adviser Jennifer Williams,