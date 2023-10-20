BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The House is heading into another weekend still without a speaker and now, also without a nominee.

Friday’s third vote for the speakership race became Republican nominee Jim Jordan’s last.

After the third round of votes Friday morning on Republican nominee Jim Jordan and Democratic nominee Hakeem Jeffries, neither candidate got the majority of votes needed.

There will likely be no more votes the rest of this week, as the House wraps up its 17th day without a leader.

“Unfortunately, Jim is no longer going to be the nominee,” said Bakersfield congressman and former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, after a closed-door meeting with the GOP conference. “We will have to go back to the drawing board.”

McCarthy also pointed out that “on a very serious note,” the job entails being third in line to the presidency. He added, “A lot of people here might put their name and might not have the knowledge of what it takes” implying his expectations for the next speaker hopefuls are high.

McCarthy himself gave Jordan’s nomination speech, an election that ended with Jordan getting even fewer GOP votes — 25 voted against him, compared to 22 the second time and 20 the first time.

Following Jordan’s back-to-back-to-back failure to win the House majority, the Republican conference voted to drop him as their candidate.

“Let’s figure out who that individual is, get behind him and get to work for the American people,” Jordan told reporters after the decision.

It’s been a battle for the gavel between Jim Jordan and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Again, neither got the majority of the whole House.

Six Republicans voted for temporary speaker Patrick McHenry.

Many had proposed McHenry’s powers be extended into early next year so the House could pass pressing legislation, like on government spending.

That resolution, backed by Hanford Rep. David Valadao, continues to be largely unpopular among the GOP conference.

“The space and time for a reset [for a new candidate] is I think, an important thing for House Republicans,” said Speaker Pro Tempore McHenry.

Democratic candidate Jeffries again emphasized bipartisanship is out of the question with Jordan as the GOP nominee. He described Jordan as the “poster child” of MAGA extremism.

“Every step of the way, House Republicans have rejected bipartisanship and chosen extremism,” Jeffries said. “Jim Jordan is a clear and present danger to our democracy.”

And in another press conference with reporters, Jeffries stated, “The only other alternative is for the House to act together in a bipartisan way to elevate a speaker pro temp. That doesn’t have to be Patrick McHenry.”

The Minority Leader explained his caucus is asking for a House that can pass bipartisan bills. He noted the job of the House majority — currently Republicans — is to elect a speaker with majority support and to sustain with that majority, something that’s not being done now and wasn’t done under McCarthy.

“I have not had any conversations with the other side of the aisle,” Jeffries said. “A leader to talk to is going to have to emerge in order for that to occur.”

Other Republicans are already eyeing the gavel, like Georgia’s Austin Scott.

Scott first challenged Jordan for the GOP nomination, garnering over 80 votes.

He had declared his candidacy the day of that vote, with no campaigning and not much interest in the job.

Candidates for the speakership have until Sunday to apply, then the conference will vote Monday on a new nominee.

The House will next meet Tuesday morning.