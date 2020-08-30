House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on COVID-19, BLM Movement before RNC appearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –– Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy kicked off the RNC on Thursday, but he also spoke earlier that day about two major issues: the economy and the coronavirus.

Representative McCarthy interviewed over Zoom with the Public Policy Institute of California. The discussion began with the response to COVID-19 both at the national and state level. When asked about the new federal stimulus package, McCarthy said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is responsible for delays.

McCarthy also focused on how far the U.S. has come with testing.

“Unfortunately, China has lied to all of us so our testing was a challenge because we did not know what was in this virus or this disease,” McCarthy said. “But just yesterday they’re reporting Abbott made major investments where now they’ll have a home test for $5, you don’t have to go to a lab or anywhere else, and you’ll know within 15 minutes at home.”

“I believe when the next congress starts, we’re going to have a vaccine that’s working,” McCarthy said. “At least one, maybe three. We’ve got a nation that’s wearing masks now, we’ve changed our behavior, that’s been fundamental.”

With regard to the Black Lives Matter movement McCarthy talked about coming together for police reform. But he blamed the democratic house leadership for any lack of progress so far.

Looking forward to the election – McCarthy expects voter turn out to be high on both sides. He believes the postal service is prepared for an increase in vote by mail ballots, but election offices won’t be able to handle it.

He ended the conversation by saying he was proud of the U.S. because of its dedication to liberty and equality.