(The Hill) – Georgia Senate candidate and former football star Herschel Walker said Wednesday he supports abortion bans without any exceptions for rape, incest or the health of the mother.

“There’s no exception in my mind,” Walker told reporters after a campaign speech. “Like I say, I believe in life. I believe in life.”

Reached for comment, Walker’s campaign told The Hill he “is pro-life and will not apologize for that.”

Georgia’s 2022 primary is set for Tuesday, and all signs point to Walker cruising to a smooth victory for the Republican nomination to face off against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in November.

Abortion has become a hot topic in the midterms after Politico leaked a draft opinion showing that the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade. The document was not the final ruling on the matter, which will be released this summer.

Congressional Democrats have attempted to pass a bill that would codify Roe v. Wade, but it was blocked in the Senate by Republicans and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.).

If the case is overturned, laws regarding abortion would largely be up to the states.

Walker’s adamant anti-abortion stance follows an endorsement from National Right to Life.

“Herschel Walker will be a most effective champion for unborn babies and their mothers in Washington and he has demonstrated the passion and perseverance it takes to win the critically important Georgia Senate race,” Carol Tobias, the organization’s president, said.

“Georgia deserves a pro-life senator like Herschel Walker who is committed to building a culture of life,” Tobias added. “Walker’s stance for life stands in stark contrast to the out-of-touch record of Warnock who supports abortion for any reason until birth.”