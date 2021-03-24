Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer rebukes Newsom during Bakersfield visit, urges EDD reform

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer visited Kern County Wednesday to advocate for the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom and call for reform at the CA Employment Development Department (EDD).

The former San Diego Mayor said he believes he’s the candidate who can take on Newsom and replace him.

“This election is a choice,” Faulconer said. “It’s a choice between the old ways of Gavin Newsom or new proven leadership that will shake up Sacramento … I will be a voice for Californians,” he continued.

During his visit, Faulconer spoke outside the BLVD! venue alongside Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) and Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. Faulconer’s stop in Kern County came one week after Newsom recall campaign organizers submitted more than two million signatures to the state. At least one and a half million of the petitions will need to be verified by the end of April in order to qualify for a special recall election later this year.

Faulconer said, if elected, he will overhaul the EDD. Earlier this year, the state admitted to sending at least $11 billion in unemployment claims to criminals in 2020. While the department remains under audit, top state officials say the estimated fraud figure could be as high as $30 billion.

Faulconer said his three-point plan calls for no new legislative mandates, thus putting a pause on new legislation related to EDD until the agency is reformed. Second, per Faulconer, he would ensure fixing the unemployment system is his top priority. And third, if elected, he would reform EDD culture. That, according to Faulconer, includes hiring additional workers to help with the backlog of unemployment claims.

“This is one of the largest frauds in the history of the United States. Our tax dollars should have gone to Californians in need and instead went out the door. It’s about electing a new governor who will cut through it and says this is a problem,” Faulconer said.

Fong shared a similar sentiment.

I’m glad Mayor Faulconer is here,” Fong said during the afternoon press conference outside the BLVD! venue off Buck Owens Blvd. “[Faulconer] has a number of reforms that will go a long way in completely overhauling the EDD system and helping Californians get unemployment benefits they deserve because we’re not out of the woods yet. We have hundreds of thousands of Californians that are still trapped in bureaucracy and red tape.”

Elsa Moore, director of sales and marketing at the BLVD!, said she was one of the many Californians who had to navigate the EDD after she was laid off last year. Suspecting fraud, the EDD cut off unemployment benefits after nine months, Moore added.

“There was a period of time where — it’s sad to say — my bank account was $12,” she said, noting she had to move into her parents’ home. “As a newly single Latina mother, it was the most difficult time of my life.” Moore said the situation was resolved after she contacted Fong’s office for asssitance.

Kern County District Attorney said the EDD’s fraud has put a strain on her office’s resources.

“While law enforcement at the [Kern County] Sheriff’s Department, at the Bakersfield Police Department and Delano Police Department were working so hard to bring killers to justice, [and while] prosecutors in my office were trying to concentrate on homicide cases, I had to pull my resources in order to investigate and prosecute EDD fraud where every day, the loss keeps going up and up and up,” she said.

But leaders on the other side of the aisle, including Kern County Democratic Party Chair Christian Romo, argued Newsom has been unfairly singled out.

“He’s made mistakes, as we all make mistakes. He has to own up to that, [but] What Mayor Faulconer is alleging is really absurd. It’s unfair to blame this all on Gov. Newsom,” Romo stated.

17 News reached out to the Newsom campaign for comment, but did not hear back.