BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An attorney representing the family of a man killed by Sheriff's deputies last year accuses KCSO of violating the suspect's rights following the release of body camera video showing the moment Graciano Ceballos was shot while running from deputies.

In April 2020, 38-year-old Ceballos had been accused of shooting vehicles on May Street in Oildale, and then firing at deputies who arrived to investigate. In a video presentation, KCSO said Ceballos also tried to back into deputies and ram their patrol cars as well, before being forced to stop near California Avenue and Easton Drive. At one point in the video a deputy, identified as Sergeant Adrian Olmos, fires a shot that misses when Ceballos leans out of the vehicle without showing his hands after being ordered. When Ceballos runs from the SUV later and after several more orders, he is shot to death.