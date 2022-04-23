BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — California Republicans are in Anaheim this weekend for their convention with hopes the GOP can take control of Congress after the mid-term elections.

Though badly outnumbered by Democrats in California, the party has the strong support of conservatives.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy will be there to rally the GOP.

This comes after audio of a phone call appears to show McCarthy was prepared to ask then-president Trump to resign following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.