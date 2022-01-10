Fresno leaders react to Newsom’s budget proposal

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Local politicians have weighed in on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal announced Monday.

Fresno Mayor, Jerry Dyer, released his thoughts on the proposal, saying, “California’s Big City Mayors group — of which I am a member — was briefed this morning on Gov. Newsom’s proposed budget, and I was grateful to hear it prioritizes two of Fresno’s most pressing issues — housing and homelessness. This is exactly what we need in our community. There is money for mental health housing as well as tiny homes, a current City priority. There is money for clearing encampments and helping get services to these residents — from short-term emergency housing to bridge solutions for long-term housing. There is $2 billion for grants and tax credits to help alleviate the state’s severe housing shortage. I also applaud the governor’s steadfast commitment to high-speed rail. His plan to accelerate funds to keep construction moving on the Central Valley segment will keep the HSR work moving forward, and the sooner this work is completed, the sooner we can reopen our downtown streets that have already been closed far too long for this project. In the long term, this commitment also ensures Fresno will be the center of the nation’s first high-speed rail line, which will be a huge catalyst for economic development and housing that will help transform the City.”

Assemblymember for California district 26, Devon Mathis, said in part, “It is apparent that this budget is the embodiment of the unaffordability of California. For the past few budget cycles, the State has posted record surpluses, even despite the devastation wrought upon the economy by the COVID pandemic. Today, the Governor announced billions in new spending, most of which will require ongoing funding obligations. Assuming these surpluses are finite, I’m concerned that the state will become far more unaffordable for working families.”

Melissa Hurtado, representing California’s senate district 14, said in advance of the budget release, “Last year, California took great steps towards repairing the state’s broken water delivery system by making a down-payment towards repairs. California has also taken the initial steps to ensure that no one—regardless of immigration status—goes hungry. We must continue our investments in these areas to lift people out of poverty and ensure this is a California for all.”

Gov. Newsom’s proposed budget would pay for the health care of all the state’s low-income residents living in the country illegally while cutting taxes for businesses and halting a scheduled increase in the gas tax later this summer.