Former Congressman David Valadao announces candidacy for 21st Congressional district

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2015 file photo, Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., poses during a ceremonial re-enactment of his swearing-in ceremony in the Rayburn Room on Capitol Hill in Washington. The final totals confirm Democrat T.J. Cox’s upset victory for U.S. House against Republican incumbent Valadao in the Central Valley’s 21st Congressional District. Cox declared victory last week but Valadao didn’t concede until Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Former Congressman David Valadao announced his candidacy Wednesday for the 21st Congressional district seat.

Valadao, a Republican from Hanford, lost to Rep. TJ Cox (D-Fresno) by a margin of 862 votes during the 2018 election. In what was one of the last-called and closest Congressional races in the country, Cox received 57,239 votes (50.4%), while Valadao received 56,377 (49.6%).

Before his 2018 defeat, Valadao, who comes from a family of dairy farmers, represented the 21st Congressional district for three terms, beginning in 2012.

The 21st Congressional district extends as far north as Fresno County, includes parts of Bakersfield, and is expands as far south as Arvin.

As it currently stands, the Kern County portion of the 21st Congressional District is home to 50,279 registered Democrats (51%), 16,642 registered Republicans (17%), and 26,759 no party preference voters (27%).

In an interview with KGET’s Eytan Wallace, Valadao said he was confident he can defeat his opponent in 2020, and added he will hit the campaign trail in the coming weeks.