SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Kim Mangone, who ran against Speaker Kevin McCarthy for his seat in 2020, has died.

An announcement was made on Mangone’s Twitter account on Monday afternoon. Mangone died late last year after getting treatment for cancer.

An Air Force veteran turned Democratic congressional candidate, Mangone lost her bid to McCarthy during that election cycle.

Mangone was remembered as kind, “whip-smart” and someone who “did not tolerate injustice or hypocrisy, especially from people in power.”