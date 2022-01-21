Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal workers

(The Hill) – A federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked President Biden‘s mandate for federal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the latest blow to the White House’s vaccination efforts.
Judge Jeffrey Brown, who was appointed by former President Trump, wrote that the order exceeded the president’s authority.
The case is about “whether the President can, with the stroke of a pen and without the input of Congress, require millions of federal employees to undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment,” Brown wrote.
The Department of Justice immediately said it would appeal.