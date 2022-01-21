Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal workers

CVS Pharmacist Gerard Diebner prepares the COVID-19 vaccine for the nursing home residents at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, in Harlem neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

(The Hill) – A federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked President Biden‘s mandate for federal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the latest blow to the White House’s vaccination efforts.

Judge Jeffrey Brown, who was appointed by former President Trump, wrote that the order exceeded the president’s authority.

The case is about “whether the President can, with the stroke of a pen and without the input of Congress, require millions of federal employees to undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment,” Brown wrote.

The Department of Justice immediately said it would appeal.