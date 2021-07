BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A procession will be held this afternoon to escort the body of Deputy Phillip Campas from the coroner's office to Greenlawn Cemetery.

It's scheduled to begin 3:30 p.m. with units joining in after the hearse leaves the coroner's office. The procession will travel north on Mt. Vernon Avenue, west to Panorama Drive then south on River Boulevard, ending at Greenlawn Cemetery.