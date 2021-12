BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health believes this community was made for more; More caring. More support. More hope. We're inspired by those who make this community a better place. Adventist Health and KGET want to honor those who make Kern County a better place to live.

A murder suicide left a three-year-old girl parentless with her grandparents rushing to her aid. Now, a group from Bakersfield High School came together to give the child more than 30 gifts to comfort her on this tragic holiday season.

About a dozen students and staff from BHS gathered 30 presents for three-year-old Penelope. They presented the gifts to her grandmother now just days before Christmas.